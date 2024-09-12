Harry Roque cited in contempt anew by House quad comm for failure to submit docs | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Harry Roque cited in contempt anew by House quad comm for failure to submit docs

Harry Roque cited in contempt anew by House quad comm for failure to submit docs

Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 12, 2024 03:15 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
House of Representatives
|
Quad Committee
|
extra judicial killings
|
POGO
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.