Roque draws flak for blaming Congress over 'family woes' | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Roque draws flak for blaming Congress over 'family woes'

Roque draws flak for blaming Congress over 'family woes'

Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
Robert Ace Barbers
|
Harry Roque
|
POGO
|
House QuadComm investigation
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.