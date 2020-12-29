LIST: Banks waiving interbank transfer fees
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 29 2020 05:35 PM
MANILA (UPDATE) - Several banks have announced that they will be waiving interbank transfer fees via Instapay and PESONet to encourage online transactions amid the continued threat of COVID-19.
Here are the banks extending free transfers:
Until March 31
Until Jan. 31
Other banks not on the list have said that they will resume charging interbank fees on Instapay and PESONet transactions.
