Home  >  Business

ANC

ChinaBank, UnionBank extend free interbank transfer until Mar 31, RCBC until Jan 31

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 23 2020 09:07 PM

MANILA - ChinaBank and UnionBank have announced they will extend free interbank transfer until Mar. 31 next year, while RCBC will also do the same until Jan. 31.

UnionBank and RCBC offer the free bank transfer via Instapay.

ChinaBank allows free money transfers for both Instapay and PesoNet.
[CHINABANK: https://www.facebook.com/RCBCGroup/posts/3556452381139965]

The banks said this is to encourage clients to bank online and to make banking "easier and lighter in these challenging times."

Most banks earlier announced that they are offering free interbank transfers only until Dec. 31.

RELATED VIDEO FROM THE ARCHIVES

Watch more in iWantTFC
Read More:  ChinaBank   RCBC   UnionBank   online bank transfer fee   Instapay   PESONet   digital transaction   online banking   ANC   ANCX  

BRAND NEWS