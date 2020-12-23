ChinaBank, UnionBank extend free interbank transfer until Mar 31, RCBC until Jan 31

MANILA - ChinaBank and UnionBank have announced they will extend free interbank transfer until Mar. 31 next year, while RCBC will also do the same until Jan. 31.

UnionBank and RCBC offer the free bank transfer via Instapay.

ChinaBank allows free money transfers for both Instapay and PesoNet.

The banks said this is to encourage clients to bank online and to make banking "easier and lighter in these challenging times."

Most banks earlier announced that they are offering free interbank transfers only until Dec. 31.

