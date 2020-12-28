Metrobank waives fees for Instapay, PESONet until March 31

MANILA - Metrobank announced Monday that it is waiving fees for interbank transfers using Instapay and PESONet up to March 31 next year to encourage clients to use online transactions amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Earlier, ChinaBank and Unionbank also said they were waiving interbank transfer fees using Instapay and PESONet until March 31.

RCBC meanwhile has extended free interbank transfers only until Jan. 31.

Most banks earlier announced that they will charge Instapay and PESONet fees after Dec. 31.