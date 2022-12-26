Mga dapat malaman sa pagpaparehistro ng SIM card simula Disyembre 27

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MAYNILA (UPDATE) — Sisimulan na sa Martes, Disyembre 27, ang pagpaparehistro sa lahat ng SIM sa bansa.

Alinsunod ito sa SIM Card Registration Law, na pinirmahan ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. noong Oktubre.

Para saan ang sim card registration?

Makatutulong ang batas para mabawasan ang mga insidente ng mga krimen at scam na isinasagawa sa pamamagitan ng mga text message pati ang mga spam message, ayon kay Marcos.

Sa ilalim kasi ng batas, kailangang magpresenta ng official identification bago magamit ang mga SIM card o bagong uri ng SIM gaya ng eSIM.

Sino dapat ang magrehistro ng kanilang sim card?

Base sa inilabas na Implementing Rules and Regulations ng batas, lahat ng SIM subscribers o end-user ay kinakailangang magparehistro, kabilang ang:

• Individual end-user

• Juridical entity end-user (tulad ng mga negosyo)

• Foreign national end-user

Paano magrehistro ng sim card

Narito ang proseso ng pagpaparehistro:

• Pumunta sa registration website na ibibigay ng mga telco

• Ilagay ang mga hinihinging impormasyon

• Isumite ang government ID na may picture o barangay certificate

Narito naman ang mga hihinging impormasyon:

• Individual end-user

- Buong pangalan

- Petsa ng kapanganakan

- Kasarian

- Official address

- Uri ng ID na isinumite

- ID number na isinumite

• Juridical entity-end user

- Business name

- Business address

- Buong pangalan ng authorized signatory

• Foreign national end-user

- Buong pangalan

- Nationality

- Petsa ng kapanganakan

- Passport

- Address sa Pilipinas

- Uri ng travel o admission document para sa persons of concern

- ID number o number ng dokumentong isinumite

Ang mga sumusunod ang mga dokumentong maaaring ipresenta:

• Passport

• Philippine Identification

• Social Security Service ID

• Government Service Insurance System e-Card

• Driver’s license

• National Bureau of Investigation clearance

• Police clearance, Firearms License to Own and Possess ID

• Professional Regulation Commission ID

• Integrated Bar of the Philippines ID

• Overseas Workers Welfare Administration ID

• Bureau of Internal Revenue ID

• Voter’s ID

• Senior citizen’s card

• Unified Multi-purpose Identification Card

• Person with Disabilities card

• Other government-issued ID with photo.

Sa mga juridical entity-end user:

• Certificate of Registration

• Kapag korporasyon, kailangan ng "duly-adopted resolution designating the authorized representative, and in the case of other juridical entities, a special power of attorney."

Para sa mga menor de edad, ipapangalan sa magulang o guardian ang kanilang SIM card. Kailangan lang din mag-presenta ng ID card at consent form.

Para naman sa mga foreign national end-user na turista, kailangang ipresenta ang mga sumusunod:

• Passport

• Proof of adress (gaya ng booking sa hotel)

• Return ticket sa sariling bansa ng turista o iba pang ticket na magpapakita ng petsa at oras ng departure mula Pilipinas

Para sa mga foreign national end-user na may iba pang uri ng visa, kailangang ipresenta ang mga sumusund:

• Passport

• Proof of address

• Iba pang dokumento gaya ng Alien Employment Permit mula sa Department of Labor and Employment, Alien Certificate of Registration Identification Card mula sa Bureau of Immigration o iba pang ID mula sa visa-issuing agency

• School registration at ID para sa mga estudyante

• Para sa Persons of Concern, travel o admission document mula sa Department of Justice

Sa isang press conference, sinabi ng mga telco na maaaring matapos ang registration sa loob lang ng 5 minuto.

Kung may problema o isyu man sa pagrehistro, magbubukas din umano ang Department of Information and Communications Technology ng complaint center hotline na 1326.

Hanggang kailan ang sim card registration?

May 180 araw ang subscribers para magrehistro ng kanilang pre- at post-paid SIM card para hindi ma-deactive sa susunod na taon.

Nauna na ring sinabi ng National Telecommunications Commission na maglalagay ang gobyerno ng SIM registration facilities sa mga malalayong lugar, lalo iyong mga hindi naaabot ng internet.

