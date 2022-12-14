MANILA - Authorities will setup SIM registration facilities in remote areas, most especially where people do not have access to internet, a consultant for the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) said Wednesday.

Engr. Edgardo Cabarios said based on the SIM Registration Law's implementing rules and regulations (IRR), his agency and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) must coordinate with localities to help with the creation of registration centers in remote areas.

"Of course, with the assistance po ng mga barangay captains/village chiefs doon sa mga lugar na iyon ay iku-coordinate po iyan para po iyong ating mga kababayan na walang access, pupunta lang sa center at doon na po magrehistro, doon sa center. Aalalayan po sila noong instructor," Cabarios said during a televised briefing.

Video from PTV

The IRR provided that SIM registration will be done electronically through a secure platform or website provided by the telcos.

The IRR of the new law indicated that telco firms can setup registration facilities with the help of the Department of the Interior and Local Government and Department of Education.

Registration areas for remote communities must be created in 60 days from the effectivity of the SIM Registration Law.

All SIMs must be registered, including eSIMs, and even SIMs intended only for data such as those used for wireless broadband modems, machine-to-machine communications and IoT (internet of things) devices.

Subscribers have 180 days from the effectivity of the law to register their SIMs. Those who fail to register will no longer be able to use these SIMs.