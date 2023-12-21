MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed a new interim head of the Manila International Airport Authority, Malacañang announced on Thursday.

Airport operations expert Eric Jose Castro Ines will work as Acting General Manager and Member of the Board of Directors of the MIAA, replacing former MIAA chief Cesar Chiong, the Palace said.

Chiong was dismissed by the Office of the Ombudsman earlier this year following complaints from MIAA staff about grave misconduct and abuse of authority, among others.

"Ines is a Bachelor of Arts graduate of the University of the Philippines. He finished Airport and Airline Management and Aviation Security course at the Bailbrook College, School of Aviation in the United Kingdom," Malacañang said.

Ines had served as airport station manager of the Etihad Airways and Gulf Air in Manila, and is also a former Senior Security Officer of Gulf Air both in Manila and Southeast Asia, the Palace said.