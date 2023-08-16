Ombudsman orders dismissal of suspended MIAA chief

MANILA — Ombudsman Samuel Martires has ordered the dismissal of Manila International Airport Authority's (MIAA) chief who was found guilty of grave misconduct, abuse of authority and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

The complaint against MIAA General Manager Cesar Chiong, filed by anonymous MIAA officials, stemmed from the reassignment of around 285 employees a month after he assumed office on July 19, 2022.

The complainants stressed that the reassigned employees were not informed of the reason for their reassignment nor did they have pending administrative cases.

Chiong said in his counter-affidavit that the reassignment of officials was for the streamlining of MIAA’s operations as well as to improve its financial standing and recover mounting losses.

In a decision dated August 1, 2023, the Ombudsman said that the reassigning of employees to different divisions of MIAA and different positions "constitute willful disregard of the rules on reassignment and designation as laid down by the Civil Service Commission."

The dismissal order also covered Irene Montalbo, MIAA OIC and assistant general manager, for the same offenses.

The Ombudsman also ordered the forfeiture of all retirement benefits as well as perpetual disqualification from government service of Chiong and Montalbo.

Furthermore, the Ombudsman noted that the misdemeanor of Chiong and Montalbo constitutes grave abuse of authority.

The reassignment and designation of employees also ran counter to the mandate of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

“Hence, they failed to discharge their duties with utmost responsibility, accountability, integrity, competence, which tainted the image and integrity of MIAA,” the Ombudsman said.