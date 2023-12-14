Watch more on iWantTFC

The Manila International Airport Authority is predicting an additional 10,000 passengers daily this Christmas season due to a travel rebound.

MIAA Officer-in-Charge Bryan Co said he expects an increase in both domestic and international travelers as early as December 21, 2023.

Flight activity at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport will reach 45 million passengers this year.

"This is the first full year without travel restrictions," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.