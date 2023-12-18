Commuters crowd the Metro Rail Transit-Line 3 Araneta Cubao Station on March 28, 2022. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA -- The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is batting for extended operating hours for the MRT and LRT railways this holiday season.

The MMDA said it will coordinate with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) for its proposed extension of the operating hours of the MRT and LRT to cater to mall workers and shoppers in light of longer mall hours.

"We'll coordinate sa DOTr para ma-extend ang MRT and LRT saka providers, lalo na sa bus carousel para may masakyan ang ating mga kababayan (to extend the LRT and MRT operating hours, and even the bus carousel so our commuters can have more transport options)," MMDA Acting Chairman Don Artes said.

Artes said the MMDA is also ready to manage the anticipated heavy flow of traffic as Christmas nears.

"Nung weekend as expected bumigat and daloy ng traffic pero ang nagkaroon talaga ng tukod ng traffic ay sa (South Luzon Expressway) at (North Luzon Expressway) pero within Metro Manila, di naman nangyari yan. Napaghandaan natin, napagplanuhang mabuti," Artes said.

"Na-manage naman natin properly yung traffic sa Metro Manila. Naging problema yung SLEX at NLEX napakarami ang lumabas," he added.

Artes said the agency is also ready in case there will be more transport strikes in light of the upcoming deadline for the consolidation of the PUJs.

"Kung dadami o hindi, kami ay handang tumugon sa anumang sitwasyon na magiging epekto ng idineklarang strike, kami ay handa na asahan nyo na pipilitin namin ang amibg makakaya," Artes said.

"Wala pong paralisasyon ng pampublikong transportasyon. May kaunting epekto pero minimal naman at natutugunan naman natin," he added.

He also asked those holding strikes to stop harassing drivers who are still plying their routes.

"Ako po ay nananawagan sa nagsa-strike, bagamat mayroon kayong karapatan na magpahayag ng inyong saloobin, wag naman tayong mamerwisyo ng iba at pigilan yung mga gustong maghanapbuhay para sa kanilang pamilya," he said.