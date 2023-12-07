Malls to extend operating hours until midnight before Christmas

Visitors take in the sights during the launch of the largest 4K 3D LED display in the metro and a Christmas-themed 3D mapping show at Ayala Malls Manila Bay on Wednesday. The LED show runs every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, while a grand fireworks display is held every Sunday until January 7.

MANILA -- Several shopping malls in Metro Manila are extending their operating hours as Christmas approaches.

According to Miguel Gaspi, mall manager of SM North Edsa, they will be open until midnight from December 15 to December 23, providing more time for the public to shop and spend time with family and friends.

"Ngayon kasing week na ito, as it is, hanggang 11 tayo, but approaching next week na, starting December 15 hanggang December 23, extended na po tayo until 12 midnight," said Gaspi.

(This week, as it is, we are operating till 11 p.m., but approaching next week, from December 15 to 23, we are extended until 12 midnight.)

"We have a lot in store for our customers. We have our Christmas centerpiece, this has a unique train ride experience, it is like travelling to Japan, Italy, UAE," Gaspi added.

Robinsons Malls, including Robinsons Manila and Robinsons Galleria, will also extend their hours, with some operating until 12 midnight on specific dates.

"Robinsons Manila and Galleria, December 2 to 3, 8PM to 10PM. Dec 25 to 30, we operate from 10AM to 11PM. Dec 15, 18 to 22, we operate until 12MN," said Myron Lawrence Yao, Operations Director of Robinsons Malls.

Yao also assured that shoppers can choose from various products suitable for Christmas gifts as the mall stores will remain open until late at night.

"The merriest Christmas is here at Robinsons Malls. Inaanyayahan po namin kayong lahat to visit our Robinsons Malls with family and friends. Tiyak po namin na mag-eenjoy kayo, maraming puwede pagpilian na makakainan, mag-shop, at mga bonding moments kasama ang ating mga kaibigan at pamilya," assured Yao.

(We are inviting you to visit our Robinsons Malls. Surely, you will enjoy our many shopping and dining choices and have bonding moments to treasure with your friends and family.)

Meanwhile, Ayala Malls will stay open until 10 p.m., except on December 24 and 31 when they will close at 7 pm.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) anticipates increased traffic congestion as Christmas approaches, especially on weekdays and weekends.

"May kaunti pang pagbigat habang lumalapit ang kapaskuhan, lalong lalo na itong weekdays, weekends na darating. Itong pa-long weekend, madami ang magbabakasyon, yung mga palabas ng Metro Manila, lalong lalo na yung December 7," said MMDA Chairman Atty. Romando Artes.

Artes also reminded motorists to expect heavier traffic on December 15 and 22, the last two weekends before Christmas, due to last-minute shopping and holiday preparations.

"Payday weekend po iyan, marami po magla-last minute shopping at 'yung 22 naman po, iyon na po yung weekend going to Christmas," said Artes.

(That's a payday weekend, so many will go on a last minute Christmas shopping spree, and 22 is the weekend going to Christmas.)

