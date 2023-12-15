Bumper to bumper traffic is seen along the EDSA-Kamuning flyover in both northbound and southbound lanes on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. The heavy downpour late in the afternoon led to flooding in several parts of the metro, once again disrupting traffic flow in major thoroughfares. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) urged motorists to refrain from shopping this weekend due to heavy traffic expected in major thoroughfares starting payday Friday.

"Ngayon pong payday Friday hanggang buong weekend, ini-expect po namin na talagang magsisikip ang daloy ng traffic o mas sisikip pa dahil...mamimili ang ating mga kababayan dahil may suweldo, yung bonuses pumasok na," MMDA Chairman Romando Artes said.

"Sa atin pong mga kababayan, kung puwede pong mag-defer muna ng shopping nang weekday next week, mas maganda po at ‘wag nang sumabay ngayong weekend. We have to plan yung ating pagsa-shopping," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

Some 409,000 vehicles passed through EDSA on Thursday. Traffic typically gets heavier between 5 and 10 p.m., Artes noted.

He said the MMDA was coordinating with the managers of malls along EDSA to assist with traffic and passenger queues.

Meanwhile, a jeepney transport strike opposing the franchise consolidation requirement of the PUV modernization program has caused "very minimal" disruption on public transport this week, Artes said.

"In fact, ang tingin po namin, ito po yung regular Friday na rush hour traffic lamang," he said of reports that some passengers had difficulty with their commute due to the transport strike.

Only 1,200 passengers on Thursday needed the free rides that MMDA prepared to counter the transport strike's impact, the official said.