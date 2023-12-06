Cebu Pacific signs lease agreement to expand fleet

MANILA - Cebu Pacific is expanding its fleet in 2024 by signing a damp lease agreement with Bulgaria Air.

A damp lease agreement is an agreement between two airlines where the lessor provides aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance to the lessee.

In a statement, Cebu Pacific said the agreement covers 2 Airbus 320 CEO airplanes that will serve routes from Manila to Cebu and Davao from January to May 2024.

Each aircraft can carry 180 passengers.

The low-cost carrier's president and chief commercial officer Xander Lao said they hope to expand their fleet to 92 by the end of 2024.

"With this, we expect our year-on-year seat growth to be within 5 percent to 8 percent," he said.

In July, Cebu Pacific announced that its fleet was expanding, after it faced complaints over flight delays and cancellations that have led to calls to suspend its franchise.

The budget airline booked a net income of P1.3 billion in the third quarter amid strong demand for travel.

