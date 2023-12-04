Cebu Pacific gives passengers more baggage allowance

Domestic flight passengers check in at Cebu Pacific's on-site check-in lane at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on April 24, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) -- Cebu Pacific on Monday said it is giving passengers more baggage allowance on its flights.

In a statement, Cebu Pacific said customers can now bring up to 3 more pieces of luggage, and choose from either 20kg, 24kg, 28kg, or 32 kg variants.

Previously, passengers were only allowed to buy up to 2 pieces of any combination of 20kg or 32kg baggage allowance.

Customers can buy their pre-paid baggage allowance by adding it using the Manage Booking portal after they book their flights online.

Cebu Pacific Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Candice Iyog said they updated their baggage policy to allow passengers greater control over their baggage allowance at lower rates than current airport charges.

"This could help our customers lessen their expenses and experience a faster bag drop at the airport," she said.

CEB said it flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations across Asia, Australia and the Middle East.