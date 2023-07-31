Cebu Pacific increases 2023 aircraft deliveries

Cebu Pacific's ninth aircraft delivery this year, a brand new A321neo. Handout

MANILA — Cebu Pacific said it would receive more aircraft in 2023 to boost its operations.

In a statement on Friday, the budget carrier said it would get 21 new airplanes in 2023, up from the 15 it originally announced.

On July 27, Cebu Pacific's ninth aircraft delivery for 2023, a brand-new Airbus A321neo, arrived in Manila from Hamburg, Germany using blended sustainable aviation fuel.

"This aircraft delivery allows us to increase our operational resilience while continuing to provide safe, reliable, and affordable air travel to our passengers,” said chief startegy officer Alex Reyes.

On June 30, Cebu Pacific also received a new Airbus A320neo.

The move came after the airline faced complaints over flight delays and cancellations.

