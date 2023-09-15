Cebu Pacific: Engine issues to affect fleet availability

The latest Cebu Pacific Airbus A321NEO. This plane's engine may be affected by a manufacturing issue by engine maker Pratt & Whitney. Handout

MANILA -- Cebu Pacific on Friday said its fleet availability by next year may be affected by a manufacturing issue by engine maker Pratt & Whitney.

Pratt & Whitney engines power the low-cost carrier's A320/321 NEO aircraft.

The airline said, however, that this is not a safety issue. It said the airline was assured by the American manufacturer that it has the expertise and resources to resolve the matter efficiently.

Cebu Pacific also said it will have 76 units of aircraft this year, which it expects to grow by 91 in 2024.

In July, Cebu Pacific announced that its fleet was expanding, after it faced complaints over flight delays and cancellations that have led to calls to suspend its franchise.

The airline's net income reached P2.7 billion from April to June 2023, a reversal of the P1.9 billion net loss it recorded in the same period last year.