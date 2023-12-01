MRT-3 fare hike to be implemented in 2024: DOTr

MANILA - MRT-3 fares will be hiked next year, an official of the Department of Transportation said on Friday.

DOTr Undersecretary Timothy John Batan said the fare increase is expected to be implemented within the first quarter of 2024.

“’Yun ang target,” Batan said.

He added that the fare adjustment for MRT-3 will be similar to the increase granted to LRT Lines 1 and 2, at P2.29 additional boarding fee and an increase of P0.21 per kilometer.

“Kinakailangan na sigarduhin ng gobyerno na ating mapapanatili ang tamang pagtakbo ng ating mga tren, ating railway system, at tinatapat lang natin ang pangangailangan ng maintenance o pangangailangan ng operations doon sa pasaheng ibinabayad ng passengers,” he explained.

(The government needs to ensure that our trains and railway system is maintained, and we are just matching the need for maintenance and operations with the fares paid by passengers.)

The fare hikes for LRT 1 and LRT 2 were implemented last August.

He said the hikes are meant to reduce the amount that the government allots to subsidize the operation of the trains.

“Dahil ang gobyerno ay napakaraming ibang aspeta na kailangan pagtuunan. Andyan ang edukasyon, andyan ang kalusugan, andyan ang social welfare services,” Batan added.

(The government has a lot of other concerns like education, health, and social welfare services.)