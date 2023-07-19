Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Checking out the new LRVs

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 19 2023 08:31 PM

4th generation light rail vehicles inaugrated

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rides in one of the new LRT-1 4th Generation Light Rail Vehicles (LRV) during their inauguration at the LRT Baclaran Depot in Pasay City on Wednesday. The LRVs will be used for the LRT-1 train system including the Cavite expansion that is expected to be fully operational by 2027. 

Read More:  LRT-1   Light Rail Vehicle   LRT-1 LRV inauguration   Light Rail Vehicles   4th Generation Light Rail Vehicle   4th Generation LRV   Ferdinand Marcos Jr.   BBM   Bongbong Marcos  