4th generation light rail vehicles inaugrated

MULTIMEDIA

Checking out the new LRVs

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 19 2023 08:31 PM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rides in one of the new LRT-1 4th Generation Light Rail Vehicles (LRV) during their inauguration at the LRT Baclaran Depot in Pasay City on Wednesday. The LRVs will be used for the LRT-1 train system including the Cavite expansion that is expected to be fully operational by 2027.