LRT-1, LRT-2 fare hikes take effect

Passengers traveling via the LRT-2 Araneta Center-Cubao station in Quezon City wear face masks in light of the upheld mask mandate within train lines on April 25, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Commuters using the LRT-1 and LRT-2 started paying higher fares on Wednesday as the two railways began implementing new fare schemes.

LRT-1 stored value card users were charged P14 for rides from Baclaran to EDSA station, while single journey ticket riders had to pay P15.

The end-to-end fare from Baclaran to Roosevelt now costs P35.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said it approved these adjustments to address rising operational costs and enhance service quality for passengers.

“Over the years since we took over the system, marami na tayong ginawa para ma-rehabilitate ang system (we have done a lot to rehabilitate the system) and also now we are building almost done with the Cavite Extension project. So the fare adjustment will help us make it sustainable," Light Rail Manila Corporation Spokesperson Jacqueline Gorospe said.

Similarly, LRT-2 stored value card users will pay P15 from Recto to Legarda station, and an end-to-end journey will cost P33 for single journey ticket holders.

The minimum fare or trip from Recto to Legarda remains P15, and the end-to-end fare is P35 due to the kilometer-based pricing.

“Yung projection namin sa fare hike ay makakalikom kami in a year ng P100 million pero yung P100 million ay tatanggalin pa yung common carrier’s tax. Yung maiiwan dun yun yung magagamit namin for operations and maintenance. Sa ngayon kasi yung nalilikom natin sa pamasahe ay kulang yan sa ops and maintenance, so dagdag na itong makukuha sa fare hike,” LRTA Administrator Hernando Cabrera said.

(Our projection is that we will be able to collect P100 million in a year due to the fare hike, but the common carrier's tax will be deducted from the P100 million. What's left will be used for operations and maintenance. What we're getting now is not enough for ops and maintenance, so what we'll get from the fare hike will be added to that.)

The fare adjustments are expected to help the system become more sustainable and support ongoing projects, like the nearly completed Cavite Extension project.

According to the Light Rail Manila Corporation Spokesperson Jacqueline Gorospe, the fare increase will also aid in generating approximately P100 million in a year, which can be used for operations and maintenance after deducting common carrier's tax.

Based on LRTA's study, 54 percent of passengers will experience the P5 markup, while only 12.5 percent traveling short distances will not be affected by the fare hike.

For example, a ride from Antipolo to Santolan station using a single journey ticket will remain at P20 despite the fare adjustment.

The fare structure will now be distance-based, meaning the longer the journey, the higher the fare, as explained by LRTA Administrator Hernando Cabrera.

“Distance based tayo ang mangyayari nun, habang mas mahaba yung ibinyahe mo ay mas malaki yung babayaran mo, Yun yung makakaramdam.” Cabrera said.

(This is distance based, so the farther your destination, the more you'll pay. They are the ones who'll feel the fare hike.)

TRAIN RIDERS' FEEDBACK

Commuters had mixed reactions to the fare increases. Some said they see the need for higher fares to support train system maintenance and improvement.

However, others were concerned about the impact on their daily expenses, especially those heavily reliant on LRT1 and LRT2 for their daily commute.

For students taking the train, accessibility to claiming discounts is an issue. Presenting a valid student ID or school registration form is required for proof of enrollment this school year, but the process can be time-consuming.

“Pag discount medyo matagal po. Baka male-late pa po ako meron pang sinusulat for discount," Hannah Layug, one of the passengers, said.

(It takes a long time for the discount. I might be late since I have to write down details for the discount.)

The DOTr has said that improvements in the train systems will accompany the fare increases. The aim, it said, is to enhance passenger experience, including station cleanliness, train reliability, and operational efficiency.

The group Bagong Alyanasang Makabayan meanwhile criticized the fare hikes as unjust and burdensome to commuters.

"We have yet to receive a formal resolution from the so-called DoTr Rail Regulatory Unit regarding our Motion for Reconsideration on the LRT fare hike, which we believe to be unjust and a huge burden to commuters. It seems there is no real venue for the redress of grievances of commuters and taxpayers and that objections to the fare hike are simply brushed aside. Hearings are just a matter of compliance and do not address issues in a substantive way," BAYAN Secretary General Renato Reyes said.

The LRTA meanwhile insisted that public consultations were conducted and everyone had the opportunity to submit positions and comments.

"Everybody was given a chance to submit a position paper and give a comment merong isa yata na nag-submit... Yung nagprotesta karapatan ng kahit sino yan. If you want to go to court karapatan din nila yan at di natin sila pwede pigilan," Cabrera said.

(Everybody was given a chance to submit a position paper and comment, there was one who submitted...Those who protested that is their right. If they want to go to court, that's also their right and we cannot stop them.)

RELATED VIDEO