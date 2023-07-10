MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Ongoing construction of the Metro Manila Subway Project

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Transport officials toured members of the media to present the current progress of the Metro Manila Subway project in Valenzuela City on Monday.

The project, which is partly funded through the Japan International Cooperation Agency, aims to accommodate increasing transportation demand and alleviate traffic congestion in Mega Manila through the construction of the urban railway which will include a subway section.

The 33-kilometer subway, which has 17 stations, will connect Valenzuela City to the FTI in Bicutan, Paranaque with a branch line connecting to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City. Daily ridership capacity is pegged between 400,000 to as high as 800,000.

The government eyes the project completion and full operation by 2029.

Transport officials present the current progress of the Metro Manila Subway project in Valenzuela City during a tour for members of the media on July 10, 2023. The subway will have 17 stations that will connect Valenzuela City to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport with daily ridership capacity pegged between 400,000 to as high as 800,000. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News