The MOA signing ceremony with Converge CEO Dennis Anthony Uy, Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista and other aviation officials.

MANILA — Converge ICT Solutions Inc on Friday said it partnered with the Department of Transportation for free public WiFi in passenger terminals of 9 airports across the country.

In a statement, Converge said it signed a memorandum of agreement with DOTr, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA), Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), and Davao International Airport Authority (DIAA) for the provision of free internet services in the departure and arrival areas in select airports.

A total of 120 minutes per day of free internet service will be provided per registered user with a bandwidth speed of 1Gbps at 80-percent service reliability, Converge said.

The project covers the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Francisco Bangoy International Airport, and Mactan-Cebu International Airport, the fiber internet provider said.



Also included are Bacolod-Silay Airport, Iloilo International Airport, Laoag International Airport, Pagadian Airport, Tacloban Airport, and Zamboanga International Airport, it added.

“Our airports are gateways to and from our country and they play a vital role in leaving a positive impression on the Philippines for tourists and locals alike. As an ICT company, we recognize our role in providing the connectivity and the right technology to ensure that people have a great experience in these facilities," said Converge CEO and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony Uy.

"It is therefore, our honor to extend our capabilities to the DoTr, CAAP, and all our partner airports as we work together to empower travelers in this digital age,” Uy added.

Converge said it has 90 days from the signing of the MOA to provide a roll-out plan. Free public WiFi is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2023, it said.

﻿“The joint project signifies our commitment to improve the connectivity services in our transport facilities, particularly in our airports,” said DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista.

Converge said it has over 6.7 million fiber ports nationwide. It aims to cover 55 percent of homes in the country by 2023.

