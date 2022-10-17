Marcos gov’t wants to give PH gateways facelift to boost tourism

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday backed the Department of Tourism’s (DOT) plan to give Philippine gateways a facelift and create more roads to key destinations to attract more tourists to the country after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tourism is “a driver of our economy” and the “upstream and the downstream employment that tourism brings is significant,” Marcos said in a speech delivered during the Philippine Tourism Industry Convergence Reception in Pasay City.

“We must immediately do all that we can to make sure that this asset that Philippines has must be used to bring jobs to the people,” he said.

“The strategies that we decided to employ were really rather simple and it is that we will develop our resort areas, we will develop those that are already known, we will also find new ones,” he said.

“Government’s part is that we develop and that we make sure that these beautiful places… have the people to run them… to an international level.”

Among Southeast Asian destinations, the Philippines lags behind Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam in terms of tourist arrivals, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco told reporters in a chance interview.

“The Philippines has the best destinations, only, we have challenges as far as infrastructure, health and safety, gateway access that is why the President has decided to improve these enabling mechanisms,” the Tourism chief said.

“As you know, we are still in the race to recovery and we’re doing everything that we can to be at par with our ASEAN neighbors that are ranked far higher than us,” she said.

‘Distinctly Filipino' gateways

The DOT is pitching to improve several airports and seaports by giving these a “distinctly Filipino” aesthetic, Frasco said.

“Our gateways - airports and seaports - are the first impression that our tourists have and therefore it is very important to make a good first impression and to encourage our tourists to come to the Philippines not just once, but to keep coming back again and again,” she said.

“We will place a tacit manifestation of the Filipino identity and the Filipino brand so what you can expect are elements of our culture such as the sulihiya panels, Filipino-made furniture, weaves by our various tribes all over the country, as well as an incorporation of greenery and plants,” she said.

The DOT has “already 80 percent in completion of design plans for NAIA (Ninoy Aquino International Airport) Terminal 2,” Frasco said.

Designs for the Cebu City Pier One and Davao International Airport will follow suit, she said.

“We hope to be able to institute some of the aesthetic changes by the end of the year.”

Marcos agreed with the DOT’s push, saying that the Philippines “must improve the accessibility of all of these places” and to ensure that there will be “direct access to smaller airports.”

“We have to put together these operations so that they are efficient and we will get the testimonials from our visitors and they will say that they will hopefully post, tweet, and say that, ‘I just came from Manila, I just came from a vacation in the Philippines and it was absolutely wonderful, you should all come and try it,’” the President said.

The DOT has “already started the conversation with the Department of National Defense… to sure the peace and security of our tourists” who intend to travel to Mindanao, Frasco said.

“We are coordinating as well with the Department of the Interior and Local Government for the purpose of tourist police presence and to coordinate with our LGUs (local government units) to include our barangay tanods as peace auxiliary forces to secure our tourist areas,” she said.

As of October 16, 2022, the Philippines has received 1.76 million international arrivals, Frasco said.

This exceeds the 1.7 million visitors projected to arrive in the Philippines this year, she said.

RELATED VIDEO