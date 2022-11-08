DOTr inspects progress of New Manila International Airport: SMC

The proposed exterior design of the New Manila International Airport. Photo: San Miguel Corp

MANILA - San Miguel Corp on Tuesday said the Department of Transportation has inspected the construction of the New Manila Airport in Bulacan which is expected to start commercial operations by 2027.

Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista along with SMC President and CEO Ramon Ang inspected the site over the weekend, the DOTr said. Construction on the site began in September 2019.

SMC's San Miguel Holdings Corp and its unit San Miguel Aerocity Inc is building the P735-billion airport in Bulacan with a 50-year concession agreement, the DOTr said.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, SMC said "we confirm that the representatives of the DOTr visited the site to monitor the progress of the New Manila International Airport (NMIA) Project located in the province of Bulacan and that the NMIA is targeted to start commercial operations by 2027 in accordance with the [consession] agreement."

SMC's Ramon Ang showing the site to DOTr officials. Photo: DOTr

Once operational, NMIA is expected to decongest the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. It has a design capacity of up to 100 million passengers annually.

RELATED VIDEO: