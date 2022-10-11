Loved ones bid goodbye to departing passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) -Terminal 1 in Pasay City on June 20, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr wants the Department of Transportation to focus on improvements to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and other airports, Malacañang said Tuesday.

Officer-in-charge Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said Marcos wants the DOTr to address the growing demand for air travel.

"Kasama rin diyan ang pag-aaral sa mga existing unsolicited proposals para i-modernize ang mga existing airports at i-upgrade ito at magtayo ng mga bagong airports sa iba’t ibang lugar sa bansa," she added.

(This includes looking at unsolicited proposals to modernize existing airports as well as to upgrade and develop new airports in other parts of the country.)

The President sees the importance of opening more airports in regions to give way for more travelers and also decongest the airport in the capital Manila, Garafil said.

Marcos also wants the DOTr to improve sea ports so these accommodate more cruise ships and boost the tourism industry.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video from PTV

The President also backs the creation of a Maritime Industry Development Plan to improve the maritime sector. The Maritime Industry Authority must address issues regarding the non-compliance of schools with international quality standards.

This includes issues with onboarding requirements of maritime students, said Garafil. This is needed to maintain the country's position as the number one supplier of seafarers in the world, she said.