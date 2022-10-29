The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) completes its upgrade of airside facilities with the repair and cement overlay of NAIA’s Runway 13/31 and the construction of an additional holding area (H5) at Runway 13 (153 meters long by 22 meters wide). Handout, DOTr

MANILA – Airport officials shut down runways of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Saturday as severe tropical storm "Paeng" continues to pound many areas in the Philippines including Metro Manila.

NAIA extended the runway closure until 10 p.m. Saturday, from the initial 6 p.m. schedule.

In an earlier statement, NAIA consulted the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) and the Department of Transportation to stop the use of the runway from 4 p.m. earlier due the the prevailing weather condition.

The decision was supported by DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista in an inter-agency meeting with CAAP, MIAA, and the Airline Operators Council.

Strong winds within the NAIA aerodrome made it difficult for several planes to land resulting in flight diversions since 3:30 p.m.

At 4 p.m., Paeng was in the vicinity of San Pablo City, Laguna, packing maximum winds of 95 kilometers per hour and 160 kph gusts, PAGASA said.

Paeng is still expected to bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains likely over Metro Manila alongside Calabarzon, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands.

At least 100 flights, domestic and international, have been canceled as an effect of the onslaught of “Paeng” to the country.



