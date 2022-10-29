RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA (UPDATE) — Severe tropical storm Paeng maintained its strength after making its fifth landfall and would continue dumping heavy rains over Metro Manila and other areas on Saturday evening, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Paeng hit land in Sariaya, Quezon at 1:40 p.m., said the state weather bureau. The cyclone earlier made landfall in Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Buenavista in Quezon, and Marinduque.

At 7 p.m., Paeng was in the vicinity of General Mariano Alvarez, Cavite, packing maximum winds of 95 kilometers per hour and 115 kph gusts, said the weather agency.

Paeng will traverse the Cavite area, then cross the southern portion of Bataan, PAGASA said.

It said heavy to intense with at times torrential rains were likely over Metro Manila, Bataan, Zambales, Calabbarzon, Marinduque, Mindoro provinces, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will lash Camarines Provinces, Isabela, Aurora, the rest of Mimaropa, Ilocos Region, and the Cordilleras. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

"Under these conditions, widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected," PAGASA warned.

In its 8 p.m. advisory, PAGASA raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 3 in the following areas.

Central and southern portions of Zambales (San Marcelino, Subic, Olongapo City, Castillejos, San Antonio, San Narciso, San Felipe, Cabangan, Botolan)

Bataan

Southern portion of Bulacan (Hagonoy, Paombong, City of Malolos, Bulacan, Obando, City of Meycauayan)

Western portion of Pampanga (Masantol, Macabebe, Sasmuan, Lubao, Floridablanca, Porac)

Metro Manila

Southwestern portion of Quezon (City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Lucban, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio)

Laguna

Batangas

Cavite

Rizal

Northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Islands

Northwestern portion of Oriental Mindoro (San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Baco, City of Calapan)

Signal no. 2 is up in the following areas.

Pangasinan

Southern portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Dingalan, Maria Aurora)

Tarlac

Nueva Ecija

Rest of Bulacan

Rest of Pampanga

Rest of Zambales

Central portion of Oriental Mindoro (Socorro, Gloria, Bansud, Victoria, Bongabong, Pinamalayan, Pola, Naujan)

Central portion of Mindoro (Sablayan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz)

Marinduque

Northern portion of Romblon (Concepcion, Corcuera, Banton)

Western and central portions of Camarines Norte (Santa Elena, Labo, Capalonga, Jose Panganiban, Paracale, San Vicente, San Lorenzo Ruiz, Daet, Vinzons, Talisay)

Western portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay)

Rest of Quezon including Pollilo Islands

Signal no 1. is up in the following areas.

Luzon

La Union, Kalinga, Abra, Benguet, Ifugao, Ilocos Sur, Mountain Province, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, the rest of Aurora, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, the rest of Romblon, the rest of Camarines Sur, the rest of Camarines Norte, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, and the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, Roxas, San Vicente) including Calamian and Cuyo Islands

Visayas

The western portion of Northern Samar (Lope de Vega, Rosario, Biri, San Isidro, Capul, San Vicente, Victoria, Lavezares, San Antonio, Mondragon, San Jose, Pambujan, Catarman, San Roque, Allen, Bobon, Silvino Lobos), the northwestern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An), the northwestern portion of Leyte (Calubian, San Isidro), the northern portion of Biliran (Maripipi, Kawayan, Almeria, Naval, Culaba), the extreme northern portion of Cebu (Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan Islands, the northern portion of Negros Occidental (Sagay City, Cadiz City, City of Escalante, Manapla, Enrique B. Magalona, City of Victorias, Silay City, City of Talisay, Murcia, Bacolod City, Bago City, Pulupandan, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, Calatrava, Toboso, Valladolid, La Carlota City), Guimaras, Capiz, Iloilo, Aklan, and Antique

Paeng may also cause storm surges of up to 2 meters in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of the eastern portion of Quezon, Cavite, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, and Bataan, PAGASA said.

The cyclone sparked heavy rains across the country, with areas far from the path of the storm inundated including Mindanao, which has seen flooding and deadly landslides over the past 2 days.

The cyclone has left at least 45 people dead, officials said.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to declare a national state of calamity for an entire year due to Paeng.

The storm struck at the beginning of a long weekend in the Philippines when millions return to their hometowns to visit the graves of dead relatives.

PAGASA said Paeng could maintain its strength while traversing the Luzon landmass and further intensification is likely once it emerges over the West Philippine Sea.

