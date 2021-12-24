Converge says to connect Siargao command center using satellite broadband

The aftermath of Typhoon Odette in the Municipality of Dapa in Siargao Island on December 20, 2021 days after the the typhoon wreaked havoc in parts of the Philippines. Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Converge ICT Solutions Inc said Friday it would install systems to connect Odette-hit Siargao using satellite broadband technology.

In a statement, the pure fiber broadband provider said it has installed small aperture terminals (VSAT) in Siargao island in partnership with the municipality of Dapa to provide emergency internet connectivity.

The VSAT will power the command center and support disaster response and recovery, it said.

Odette downed power lines, electricity, and famed tourists establishments on the island. Authorities have also reported that the island is running low on fuel as residents start to rebuild and recover from the disaster.

“Our teams are now in ground zero of Siargao to set up our satellite equipment in order to assist the local government," Converge CEO Dennis Anthony Uy said.

"In the past few days, we’ve seen how internet connectivity can spell the difference between life and death at this time as we rely heavily on it to communicate and organize all efforts," he added.

Converge installed emergency satellite broadband in Siargao island to power the command center to support disaster response and recovery pic.twitter.com/OtZukMrYJ4 — Jessica Fenol (@JessFenol) December 24, 2021

At least 3 satellite communication lines have been set up by the government at the Sayak Airport to aid in disaster response, an official earlier said.

