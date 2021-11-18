MANILA— AC Energy said Thursday it has inaugurated its 252 MW wind farm in Vietnam together with partner AMI Renewables.

Located in Quang Binh, Vietnam, the project is the largest wind farm in the country enough to power 270,000 homes and avoid 580,000 tons of C02 annually, the Ayala-led power company said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Its wind turbines stand at 145 meters in hub height, optimizing wing energy production, AC Energy said.

AC Energy said the wind farm is its third project with AMI Renewables. The joint venture plans to pilot a battery energy storage system in Khanh Hoa, it said.

"ACEN's renewables growth continues to accelerate and we are delighted to be part of Vietnam's rapid development towards a more sustainable future," ACEN Head of International Group Patrice Clausse said.

AMI Renewables said it aims to reach a 1,000-MW renewables capacity by 2025.

Meanwhile, AC Energy plans to become the largest listed renewables platform in Southeast Asia with 5,000 MW of renewables capacity by 2025.

