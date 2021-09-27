AC Energy says building PH's first 'hybrid' solar, storage plant
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 27 2021 12:41 PM
ANC, ANC Top, solar energy, battery storage, power plant, renewable energy, energy demand
- /entertainment/09/27/21/rolling-stones-kick-off-first-tour-without-watts
- /spotlight/09/27/21/covid-19-pandemic-cut-life-expectancy-by-most-since-wwii-study
- /sports/09/27/21/f1-hamilton-claims-100th-win-amid-high-drama-in-russia
- /sports/09/27/21/after-breaking-curse-pacio-eyes-another-trilogy-bout
- /business/09/27/21/jica-issues-japans-1st-gender-bonds-for-female-empowerment