MANILA - AC Energy said Monday it would power the country’s first hybrid solar and storage plant in the Philippines.

In an interview with ANC, AC Energy President and CEO Eric Francia said the company has a 40 MW battery storage project in its Alaminos Solar Plant compound.

"That will be effectively the first hybrid solar and storage plant in the Philippines," he said.

Francia said there should be more concrete rules in the renewable energy space, including the reserve market to encourage more investments.

Renewable energy should “scale up” as power demand continues to rise despite the COVID-19 pandemic.