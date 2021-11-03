MANILA— AC Energy Corp said Wednesday it has started construction of its 283 MW solar farm in San Marcelino, Zambales.

In a statement, the Ayala-led group said the project would be the "largest" solar farm in the country which is capable of producing over 421 GWh of renewable energy per year.

Aside from helping eliminate 287,796 tons of CO2 emissions annually, it will also aid in addressing power shortages in the country once completed by the first half of 2023, AC Energy said.

It can also generate up to 500 direct jobs during the construction period, it added.

AC Energy said its unit Santa Cruz Solar Energy Inc tapped Power Construction Corp of China Ltd and PowerChina Philippines Corp as the engineering procurement and construction contractors for the project.

"The San Marcelino solar farm marks the fifth facility that we have commenced with construction this year, and these project milestones all make for a fascinating period in the expansion of our

renewable energy portfolio," ACEN's Chief Development Officer Jose Maria Zabaleta said.

"As economies reopen and electricity demand grows further, we will aim for sustainable investments to play a leading role in accelerating the greening of the grid to meet our country’s needs," Zabaleta added.

AC Energy also earlier announced its commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions to limit global warming by 1.5 degrees by 2050.

RELATED VIDEO: