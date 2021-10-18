MANILA - AC Energy on Monday said it was awarded a grant for the pilot of a utility-scale battery energy storage system in Vietnam together with partner AMI Renewables.

AMI AC Renewables, the joint venture between AC Energy and AMI, was awarded a S$2,962,000 grant by the US Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City, the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

The 15 MWh/7.5 MW Khanh Hoa Energy Storage pilot utility-scale battery energy storage system aims to increase the reliability of renewable energy and will help achieve Vietnam's sustainability goals, it said.

“Our solar plant in Khanh Hoa province is an ideal place to demonstrate how energy storage can help Vietnam reach its full renewable energy potential," said AMI AC Renewables CEO Nguyen Nam Thang.

AMI ACI Renewables said it would integrate the facility into its operating 50 MW AMI Khanh Hoa solar farm.

AC Energy said the joint venture currently has 80 MWp of solar capacity in operation and is constructing one of the biggest wind farms in Vietnam.

