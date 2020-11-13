WalangKuryente: Nearly half a million Meralco customers still without power

A portion of F. Manalo St. in Palingon-Tipas, Taguig City is closed to vehicles after strong winds struck down 4 electric poles in the street around midnight, November 12, 2020. Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Meralco said on Friday its customers without power has decreased to less than 500,000 households owing to non-stop restoration efforts after the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses.

Meralco said in its advisories that areas without power include Bulacan, Cavite, Marikina, and Quezon City.

The company hopes to complete restoration of power service for all of its franchise areas over the weekend.

Since the peak of Ulysses on Thursday, Meralco has restored power in 2.4 million households across franchise areas Rizal, Laguna, Quezon Province, Caloocan, Muntinlupa, Makati, and Taguig.

Typhoon Ulysses, the 5th typhoon to batter the country in less than a month, has exited Luzon on Friday.