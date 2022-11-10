ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Labor and Employment has ordered a review for a possible minimum wage increase next year amid rising prices of food and other basic commodities.

According to Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, the Regional Tripartite Wage and Productivity Boards are obligated to conduct a review to "keep pace with whatever developments in the work sector".

The agency has started to make a pitch with the private sector regarding the issue.

"If they can afford, a little help can go a long way," he told ANC's "Headstart" Thursday.

"I think the workers will really appreciate these small gestures, which actually are very important for them," he added.

However, he noted that minimum wage adjustments could be implemented only once a year. The last wage hikes were granted in 14 regions in June this year.

Increasing the daily take-home pay of minimum wage earners will be a "very tough balancing act," Laguesma said, as small businesses are still reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The clamor for higher wages and additional adjustments in the existing minimum wages should always be tempered with the reality and the consideration that majority of business establishments in our country belonged to the so-called micro, small enterprises," the labor chief added.

Laguesma said a possible wage increase may also have an adverse effect on the labor market.

"Another round of adjustments has to be really carefully studied because this might actually cause some negative effect on those who would like to probably invest more or continue to operate in our country," he said.

Inflation hit 7.7 percent in October, which is the highest in nearly 14 years, largely due to higher food and transport costs.

In September, around 2.5 million Filipinos are unemployed, according to latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Underemployment also climbed to 15.4 percent, which translates to 7.33 million workers who were looking for extra jobs or job hours.

Meanwhile, total employment rate for September slightly improved to 95 percent or equivalent to 47.58 million compared to 94.7 or 47.87 million the previous month, the PSA said.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan has said the increase in employment shows the impact of the full reopening of the economy.