Wage hikes in 14 regions take effect this June

Workers unload sacks of rice at a public market in Makati City on May 31, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

The wage hikes announced in 14 regions all over the country will take effect this month.

The Department of Labor and Employment, in a statement, said the earliest wage hike was implemented in the National Capital Region on Saturday, where the minimum wage was increased to P570 for workers in the non-agriculture sector, and P533 for those in the agriculture sector.

The wage hike from P50 to P60 in the Cordillera Administrative Region will be implemented in two tranches. Effective June 14, the minimum wage will increase to P380, and will further increase to P400 by January 1, 2023. Kasambahays, or household workers in the region, will also receive a wage hike of P500 to P1,500, bringing the new minimum wage to P4,500 across the region.

In Ilocos Region, the minimum wage rate will be from P372 to P400. The P60 to P90 pay hike will be implemented in two to three tranches, starting June 6. The minimum wage for domestic workers will also increase to P5,000.

In Cagayan Valley, the minimum wage of P400 to P420 will be implemented in two to three tranches, with the first tranche taking effect on June 8. The minimum wage of kasambahays will also be increased by P1,000 to P5,000.

In Central Luzon, the P40 wage hike will be implemented in two tranches. This brings the new minimum wage to P414 to P460 in the region, while in Aurora, the minimum wage will be from P344 to P409.

In Calabarzon, the new minimum wage, which will also be implemented in two tranches, will range from P390 to 470 in the non-agriculture sector, from P350 to 429 in the agriculture sector, and P350 in retail and service establishments with no more than 10 workers.

Mimaropa, on the other hand, will start implementing the P35 wage hike starting June 10. This brings the new minimum wage in establishments with less than 10 workers to P329, and P355 for establishments with more 10 or more workers. The monthly wage for domestic workers also increased by P1,000 to P4,500.

In the Bicol region, the new minimum wage will be P365 across all sectors, with the P55 wage increase to be implemented in two tranches: first on June 18, and on December 1. The monthly wage of domestic workers will also increase by P1,000 to P1,500, bringing the minimum wage to P4,000.

In the Visayas, the new minimum wage will range from P410 to P450 for workers in the private sector, and P4,500 for domestic workers in Region 6. The pay hikes will take effect on June 5.

In Region 7, the new minimum wage will range from P382 to P435, while kasambahays will get a P500 wage hike, bringing the monthly minimum wage to P5,500 for those in chartered cities and first-class municipalities, and P4,500 for those in other municipalities. The wage hike will take effect on June 14.

In Mindanao, the new minimum wage will be from P378 to P405 for workers in Region 10. This will be implemented in two tranches, with the first tranche of P25 effective June 18, and the second tranche of P15 to P22 to take effect on December 5.

The regional wage board also granted a P500 wage increase for domestic workers. The new monthly minimum wage rate in cities and first-class municipalities is P4,500, and P3,500 for other municipalities.

In the Davao Region, a P47 increase across all sectors will be implemented in three tranches, starting June 19. After the full implementation, the new daily minimum wage will be P438 in the agriculture sector, P443 in the non-agriculture sector, and P443 for retail and service establishments with no more than 10 workers. The monthly wage rate for domestic workers is at P4,500.

In Soccsksargen, a P32 wage increase will be implemented in two tranches, one on June 9 and another on September 1. This will bring the new minimum wage rate in the region to P368 for the non-agriculture sector and P347 for the agriculture, service and retail establishments.

In Caraga, the new minimum wage of P350 will take effect in Butuan City and in the provinces of Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur and Surigao del Sur on June 6, while the wage increase in Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte, including Siargao Islands, will be implemented in two tranches on June 6 and September 1.

RELATED VIDEO