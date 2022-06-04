Farmers unload their harvest of water spinach from Laguna Lake along Brgy. San Vicente in Angono, Rizal on October 15, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA — Minimum wage earners in Calabarzon and Davao regions will soon receive higher pay after their respective regional wage boards approved a raise in their salaries, which will be given in 2 tranches.

This is the latest in a series of wage hikes amid higher prices of commodities and petroleum products.

Private sector workers in Calabarzon will get an additional P47 to P92 daily in their salary, while those in the Davao region will earn an additional P47 daily.

The new rate of non-agriculture sector workers in the region will be P470 in the extended metropolitan area and the cities of Antipolo and Dasmariñas; P429 in component cities and (first-class) municipalities; and P390 in the emerging growth area (second and third-class municipalities) and resource-based area (fourth, fifth, and sixth class municipalities).



Meanwhile, the new minimum wage rates in the agriculture sector are P429 in the extended metropolitan area, in the cities of Antipolo and Dasmariñas, and component cities and (first-class) municipalities; P390 in the emerging growth area (second and third-class municipalities); and P350 in the resource-based area (fourth, fifth, and sixth class municipalities).



The new daily minimum wage in retail and service establishments employing not more than 10 workers is also set at P350. This is an increase of P47 daily from the previous P303.

Workers in the agriculture and non-agriculture sectors in the Davao Region will receive a P47 daily wage increase and will be implemented in two tranches: P31 upon its effectivity and another P16 effective January 1, 2023.



Another P15 daily shall also be granted to workers in the retail or service establishments employing not more than 10 workers effective April 1, 2023.

After the full implementation of the wage hikes, the daily minimum wage rates in the Davao Region will increase from P391 to P438 in the agriculture sector; from P396 to P443 in the non-agriculture sector; and from P381 to P443 for retail or service establishments employing not more than 10 workers.

The regional board also set the new monthly wage rates for domestic workers to P4,500, or a monthly wage increase of P1,500 and P2,500 for chartered cities and first-class municipalities, and other municipalities, respectively.