Minimum earners in Bicol to get P55 daily wage increase

MANILA — Minimum earners in the Bicol Region will get a P55 wage increase this year, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced on Monday.

This was after the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) in Region V issued a new order granting the increase in 2 tranches.

The first tranche—a P35 increase—will be implemented upon the effectivity of the wage order, while the second tranche—a P20 increase—will take effect on December 1.

With this, the new daily minimum wage for workers in Bicol will climb to P365 for all sectors.

The last wage order in the region took effect in September 2018, DOLE said.

RTWPB also issued another order granting a monthly increase of P1,000 for chartered cities and first-class municipalities, and P1,500 for other municipalities, bringing the new monthly wage rate for domestic workers in the region to P4,000.

The new wage order is expected to protect around 94,042 domestic workers, the department added.

The wage adjustments came as a result of public hearings conducted by the board on April 26 in Naga City, Camarines Sur and April 28 in Legazpi City, Albay.

RTWPB is composed of representatives from the government, management, and labor sectors.

"The new Wage Orders will be submitted to the Commission for review and shall take effect fifteen (15) days after publication in a newspaper of general circulation," DOLE said.

Wage boards in Metro Manila and Western Visayas had earlier announced increases for minimum-wage earners in the said regions.

Non-agricultural jobs in the National Capital Region (NCR) will receive a P570 daily wage, while agricultural workers will have a daily rate of P533.

In Western Visayas, workers in the non-agriculture, industrial and commercial establishments have been given increases of P55 and P110 respectively, bringing the daily minimum wage for the sectors in the region to P450 and P420.

The National Wages Productivity Commission (NWPC) also approved on Friday wage hikes in Regions 2, 4B, and 12.

