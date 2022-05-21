NWPC approves wage hikes in Regions 2, 4B, 12

A staff worker operates a hot-foil printing machine as they produce plate numbers at the Land Transportation Office (LTO) plate-making plant/assembly line in its headquarters in Quezon City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA – The National Wages Productivity Commission (NWPC) on Friday approved the wage hikes issued by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards in Regions 2, 4B, and 12, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said.

The wage order granting a P1,000 monthly wage increase for domestic workers in Region 2 – Cagayan Valley – hiked their monthly minimum wage rate to P5,000, the DOLE said.

In Region 4B – Mimaropa – workers in private establishments will receive a P35 wage increase, taking their minimum daily rate up to P329. This is for establishments with fewer than 10 workers, while establishments employing 10 or more workers will get a P355 daily rate.

Domestic workers in Mimaropa will receive a monthly increase of P1,000, bringing their new monthly wage rate to P4,500.

For workers in private establishments in Region 12 – Soccsksargen – a P32 wage increase will be given in tranches: P16 upon the effectivity of the wage order and another P16 on Sept. 1, 2022.

The fresh wage hike will bring the minimum rate in Region 12 to P368 for the non-agriculture sector and P347 for agriculture, service, and retail establishments.

