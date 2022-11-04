MANILA - Inflation in October further accelerated on the back of higher food prices including vegetables and meat, among others, the Philippine Statistics Authority said on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 7.7 percent, from 6.9 percent rate in September. This is the highest in nearly 14 years or since December 2008 when it hit 7.8 percent.

October's figure is within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' projected 7.1 to 7.9 percent expectation.

Inflation is likely to remain elevated and above the government target of 2 to 4 percent for the rest of the year, government estimates showed.

Recent weather disturbances are also likely to push supply-side inflation in the coming months after crops were damaged, an analyst had said.

The BSP has raised its benchmark rate by a cumulative 225 basis points to 4.25 percent this year to cool down inflation.

Another 75-bps hike is seen in Nov. 17 meeting after BSP Gov. Felipe Medalla said he plans to match the US Federal Reserve's 75-bps adjustment to maintain the current interest rate differential.

More details to follow.