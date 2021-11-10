Home  >  Business

Cebu Pacific offers 'Piso' promo fares on 11.11

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 10 2021 10:29 PM

MANILA - Cebu Pacific is offering promo fares on Nov. 11 for its domestic and international routes, the company said on Wednesday. 

"Beginning 12 midnight on November 11, up until November 14, 2021, passengers can enjoy CEB’s lowest base fare for as low as P1 to over 56 domestic routes and 20 international routes," the airline said. 

The promo fares will be for travel from July 1 to September 30, 2022, Cebu Pacific said. 

"We remain cautiously optimistic while we continue to do what we can to support the recovery of the travel and tourism industry,” said Candice Iyog, CEB vice-president. 

Among the destinations on offer are Boracay, Bohol, Camiguin, Cebu, Siargao, Manila, Davao, Cagayan de Oro, and Iloilo. 

Flights to international destinations such as Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya are also up for grabs, the company added. 

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  Cebu Pacific   seat sale   cheap flights   air travel   aviation   tourism   free rebooking   travel fund   airline   COVID-19 travel restrictions   Gokongwei  

BRAND NEWS