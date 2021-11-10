MANILA - Cebu Pacific is offering promo fares on Nov. 11 for its domestic and international routes, the company said on Wednesday.

"Beginning 12 midnight on November 11, up until November 14, 2021, passengers can enjoy CEB’s lowest base fare for as low as P1 to over 56 domestic routes and 20 international routes," the airline said.

The promo fares will be for travel from July 1 to September 30, 2022, Cebu Pacific said.

"We remain cautiously optimistic while we continue to do what we can to support the recovery of the travel and tourism industry,” said Candice Iyog, CEB vice-president.

Among the destinations on offer are Boracay, Bohol, Camiguin, Cebu, Siargao, Manila, Davao, Cagayan de Oro, and Iloilo.

Flights to international destinations such as Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya are also up for grabs, the company added.

