MANILA - Cebu Pacific said Friday at least 21 out of its 33 destinations are now open for leisure travel.

Among those accepting vacationing guests are Boracay, Bohol, Camiguin, Coron, Cebu, Dumaguete, Puerto Princesa (bound for El Nido and San Vicente only), and Siargao as well as Clark, Manila, and Roxas, the airline said in a statement.

“We are happy to share this update with everyJuan as we see more destinations in our country safely open up their borders," Cebu Pacific vice president for Marketing and Customer Experience Candice Iyog said.

"We firmly believe domestic tourism is the way to go – and we remain cautiously optimistic as we gradually ramp up our network to pave the way for domestic travel recovery,” Iyog added.

The Gokongwei-led airline earlier said it was expecting an uptick in demand in the fourth quarter buoyed largely by domestic tourism.

Cebu Pacific along with Philippine Airlines had lobbied for the easing of requirements for domestic travel.

“We’ve said this before, and we want to say it again – making travel easier for the public will encourage them to fly during this time. On top of ensuring safe travels, we call on the industry to continue working together so we inspire more people to travel responsibly and fly easy,” Iyog said.

Although the 21 destinations are now accepting tourists, requirements upon arrival vary.

In October, the Department of Tourism released a list of 14 local destinations that have removed COVID-19 RT-PCR and antigen tests as entry requirements.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat earlier said easing restrictions could boost domestic tourism as well as stir economic activities in many parts of the country.

FULL LIST OF CEBU PACIFIC DESTINATIONS ACCEPTING LEISURE TRAVELERS:

• Boracay

• Bohol

• Camiguin

• Coron

• Cebu Province, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City

• Dumaguete

• Puerto Princesa

• Siargao

• Clark

• Manila

• Roxas

• Butuan

• Misamis Oriental

• Cauayan

• Cotabato

• Legazpi

• Ozamiz

• San Jose

• Surigao

• Tuguegarao

• Tacloban

