MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Monday said Bohol, Roxas and Cebu City join the list of destinations in its network that no longer require RT-PCR or Antigen testing for entry.

The airline said fully-vaccinated travelers bound for Bohol may just present a Vaccination Certificate from the website vaxcert.doh.gov.ph in lieu of a negative RT-PCR test result.

They must also present a government-issued ID and secure an S-Pass approval, the airline said.

Cebu City meanwhile will accept fully-vaccinated persons who present their vaccination card with QR code and a valid ID bearing their picture and signature.

If their vaccination card does not have a QR Code, they may present the official vaccination certificate issued by the Local health officer of the LGU concerned or Vaccination certification issued by the Department of Health.

Mandaue City will also accept guests who can present their official Vaccine Card and/or vaccine certificate, Cebu Pacific said.

Roxas City also accepts fully-vaccinated individuals with their valid or verified Vaccination Certificate and approved Travel Coordination Permit (TCP) from S-Pass. Travelers must ensure that the date of TCP should match the actual date of travel.

“More LGUs are simplifying their travel requirements as we see more of the country open up,” said Candice Iyog, Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience at Cebu Pacific.

Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu province, Iloilo, Guimaras, Pagadian, Maguindanao, Negros Oriental, Bacolod, and Tacloban also earlier announced waiving swab test requirements for entry.

