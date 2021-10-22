MANILA— Cebu Pacific on Friday said passengers who want to board flights first could avail themselves of its new feature "Go Ahead" for P350.

Starting Oct. 28, Go Ahead will allow passengers to experience "priority boarding," Cebu Pacific said.

Passengers can purchase the feature for as low as P350 for a "premium seat" with extra legroom and priority boarding, the carrier said.

“We are happy to now make this available for our domestic flyers so they too may experience the convenience of flying easy with Cebu Pacific. With Go Ahead, passengers will also be able to secure space at the overhead bins for their hand-carried bags ahead of everyone else,” said Cebu Pacific Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience Candice Iyog.

“Trust that we will keep doing what we can to ensure our service keeps improving for our passengers for #MoreSmilesAhead,” she added.

Go Ahead should be purchased during the initial booking or it can also be added through the manage booking portal but for a "slightly higher fee," the carrier said.

Cebu Pacific said the feature is offered for domestic travelers.

The Gokongwei-led airline said it is expecting a better fourth quarter as the demand picks up during the holiday season.

Travel restrictions across the country are also gradually easing with infection rates coming down.

Several local destinations have removed the mandatory COVID-19 RT-PCR tests for fully vaccinated travelers in a bid to restart the struggling tourism and business sectors throughout the country.

