MANILA - Cebu Pacific said Wednesday 6 local destinations under its network have simplified travel requirements by no longer requiring RT-PCR or antigen tests.

Passengers bound for Cebu, Pagadian, Negros Occidental, Guimaras, Tacloban and Butuan will no longer need to present negative tests for COVID-19, the airline said in a statement.

“We are encouraged by the efforts of these LGUs to open up their borders and simplify travel requirements. We share the goals of the national government that we do not contribute to the spread of the virus, by implementing safe and risk-based approach to travel,” Cebu Pacific Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience Candice Iyog said.

Travelers bound for Cebu must present a medical certificate stating that they do not have symptoms of COVID-19 issued within 24 hours before arrival, the carrier said.

Meanwhile, passengers going to Pagadian must present a valid government-issued ID which states their address in Pagadian City. Transiting passengers don't need to present any requirement, Cebu Pacific said.

Negros Occidental, Guimaras, Tacloban and Butuan will accept vaccination cards of fully vaccinated passengers who have completed 14 days after the second dose in a two-dose series or 14 days after getting a single-dose vaccine, it added.

OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

Negros Occidental Travel coordination permit (TCP) from S-Pass Complete registration to StaySafe.ph

Guimaras Travel coordination permit (TCP) from S-Pass

Tacloban Passenger must register under the Balik Tacloban Project through www.baliktacloban.tacloban.gov.ph May present a certification of quarantine completion with vaccination status when securing the Acceptance Letter for those traveling to Tacloban City

Butuan Travel coordination permit (TCP) from S-Pass and upload a valid government-issued ID on the system Approved travel pass-through permit (TPP) from S-Pass for those traveling outside Butuan City



Cebu Pacific president and CEO Lance Gokongwei earlier said the airline is calling for consistent rules for domestic travel as local tourism is seen to boost recovery of the sector in the fourth quarter.

Gokongwei said it has been proven in other countries that RT-PCR tests requirement could be safely removed for fully vaccinated domestic travelers as long as other health protocols are observed.

Both Cebu Pacific and flag carrier Philippine Airlines have called for the reduction of mandatory quarantine days for international travelers.