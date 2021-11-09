MANILA - The Jollibee Group and McDonald's Philippines have offered select stores as venues for vaccination sites in support of the government's fight against COVID-19, a public-private task force on COVID-19 said Tuesday.

Taskforce T3 (Test, Trace, Treat) said Jollibee and McDonald's offered select stores in Region 3, Region 4 and other key cities outside Metro Manila for 2 weeks to be used as vaccination sites to help the government meet its national jab target of 1.5 million Filipinos per day.

“We are willing to offer the space in our stores for 2 weeks in November, to help LGUs administer the 1st doses for the eligible population of adults and those aged 12-17 years old,” McDonald's Managing Director Margot Torres was quoted as saying.

Based on the proposal, the 2 restaurant operators would work with LGUs responsible for implementing vaccinations, it said.

“Our teams can work with the DOH regional offices to ensure safety measures and proper implementation of the vaccination in the identified stores to be used as vaccination sites. We expect that we can achieve 150 to 300+ jabs per day depending on the location, size and store layout,” said Jollibee Group's Chief Sustainability and Public Affairs Officer Pepot Miñana.

Vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez has endorsed the proposal to LGUs nationwide, the group said.

Both companies are part of the business industry's collaboration called Ingat Angat campaign aimed at educating the public about COVID-19 and the vaccines, as well as in supporting the government's vaccination drive.

The government is aiming to fully vaccinate 77.1 million Filipinos this year, but has so far reached only 38.6 percent of that target as of Nov. 8, or after more than 8 months since the rollout began.

While Metro Manila has now fully vaccinated over 88 percent of its target population, other regions are lagging, based on the latest regional vaccine data.

