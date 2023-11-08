Cebu Pacific launches 11.11 piso sale

MANILA -- Cebu Pacific on Tuesday said it is launching a piso sale for its 11.11 offering this year.

From November 8 to 11, travelers can book flights with the budget carrier for a P1 one-way base fair to local destinations like Bacolod, Zamboanga, Naga, Coron, Bohol, Tuguegarao, Boracay, Puerto Princesa, and other local destinations.

Flights from Manila to international tourist hotspots like Macau, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Bangkok and other Asian destinations are also available for P1 one-way base fare.

Passengers who book these flights can fly anytime between April 1 and October 31, 2024.

Earlier, low-cost carrier AirAsia also announced its 11.11 sale, offering seats for as low as P91 to local destinations.

Cebu Pacific on Tuesday announced that it has received its 13th aircraft delivery for 2023, an Airbus320neo.

In July, Cebu Pacific said it would get 21 new airplanes in 2023. The move came after the airline faced complaints over flight delays and cancellations.

