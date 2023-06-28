Cebu Pacific says 'committed' to support passengers, contribute to economy

MANILA — Cebu Pacific said on Wednesday it is working on implementing measures to mitigate flight disruptions and support passengers after a lawmaker proposed the suspension of its franchise.

A Senate probe has looked into several issues plaguing the airline including overbooking, flight delays and other reported concerns.

Cagayan De Oro City 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez has urged Congress to suspend Cebu Pacific's franchise due to the influx of reported disruptions.

In a statement, the airline said it was aware of such resolutions at the House of Representatives.

"Following the recent Senate hearing, we have taken serious note of the issues raised therein and are currently in the process of implementing various measures in support of our passengers," it said.

"We look forward to sharing these to our lawmakers in the spirit of cooperation and collaboration so that the industry can continue to contribute its share to the overall effort in accelerating tourism and economic growth in our country. We remain committed to provide access to safe, affordable and reliable flights to all our passengers" it added.

Cebu Pacific earlier said it heightened customer service 24/7, reduced scheduled flights and increased standby aircraft to minimize flight disruptions.

