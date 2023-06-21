Home  >  News

Senate begins probe on complaints vs Cebu Pacific, other airlines

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 22 2023 12:17 AM

Officials from Cebu Pacific, Philippine Airlines and AirAsia faced a Senate probe into the recent spate of passenger complaints on flight delays and cancellations. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 21, 2023
 
