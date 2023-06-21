Home > News Senate begins probe on complaints vs Cebu Pacific, other airlines ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 22 2023 12:17 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Officials from Cebu Pacific, Philippine Airlines and AirAsia faced a Senate probe into the recent spate of passenger complaints on flight delays and cancellations. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 21, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Cebu Pacific AirAsia Philippine Airlines Senate flight delays flight cancellations /video/news/06/22/23/another-mayon-evacuee-tests-positive-for-covid-19/video/news/06/22/23/doh-chief-herbosa-gets-bivalent-covid-jab/video/news/06/22/23/nbi-catches-inmate-outside-detention-facility-with-5-jail-guards/sports/06/22/23/angel-citys-alyssa-thompson-named-to-us-world-cup-team/sports/06/21/23/pinoy-mma-stars-excited-to-see-bhullar-vs-malykhin