AirAsia, Cebu Pacific hold November seat sales

MANILA -- Budget carriers Air Asia and Cebu Pacific are holding seat sales anew this November.

For its 11.11 sale, AirAsia is offering seats for as low as P91 one-way base fare to local destinations like Caticlan, Kalibo, Cebu, Davao, Bohol, and Puerto Princesa from Manila.

Travelers can book their seats at these low costs from November 6 to November 12, then travel from November to April 30, 2024.

Meanwhile, flights to international destinations range from as low P511 (Kota Kinabalu) to P2,911 (Bangkok and Tokyo).

Cebu Pacific is selling flights for as low as P199 from Cebu to Boracay. Flights from Manila and Clark to other local destinations are also available from P299 to P799.

For international destinations, Cebu Pacific flights are available for as low as P899 (Macau) to P4,099 (Dubai).

Passengers who book these flights can travel from November 1 to March 31, 2024.

Over the All Saints' Day break, more than 1.2 million passengers passed through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, according to the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).

Eighty-four (84) percent of the 8,000 flights from October 27 to November 5 were on time, the MIAA said.

RELATED STORY: