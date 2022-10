MANILA - Megaworld Lifestyle Malls on Thursday said its malls would adjust schedule during the Undas 2022 holidays from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.

Mall schedules are as follows:

EASTWOOD CITY

• Oct. 31: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

• Nov. 1: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

• Nov. 2: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.



UPTOWN BONIFACIO

• Oct. 31: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

• Nov. 1: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

• Nov. 2: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.



VENICE GRAND CANAL

• Oct. 31: 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

• Nov. 1: 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

• Nov. 2: 1 0 a.m. - 11 p.m.



NEWPORT MALL

• Oct. 31: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

• Nov. 1: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

• Nov. 2: 11 a.m.- 11 p.m.



FORBES TOWN

• Oct. 31: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m

• Nov. 1: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

• Nov 2: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.



LUCKY CHINATOWN

• Oct. 31: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

• Nov. 1: 12 n.n - 9 p.m.

• Nov. 2: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.



PASEO CENTER / THREE CENTRAL MALL

• Oct. 31: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

• Nov. 1: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

• Nov. 2: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.



SAN LORENZO PLACE MALL

• Oct. 31: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

• Nov. 1: 12 n.n - 8 p.m.

• Nov. 2: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.



GREENHOUSE AT VILLAGE SQUARE ALABANG

• Oct. 31: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

• Nov. 1: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

• Nov. 2: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.



ALABANG WEST PARADE

• Oct. 31: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

• Nov. 1: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

• Nov. 2: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.



SOUTHWOODS MALL, LAGUNA

• Oct. 31: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

• Nov. 1: 12 n.n - 9 p.m.

• Nov. 2: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.



FESTIVE WALK MALL, ILOILO

• Oct. 31: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

• Nov. 1: 12 n.n. - 9 p.m.

• Nov. 2: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.



TWIN LAKES, TAGAYTAY

• Oct. 31: 9 .m. - 8 p.m.

• Nov. 1: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

• Nov. 2: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, All Saints' Day, is also a special non-working holiday.

